The Wangaratta Bridge Club recently held an appreciation event for the Rural City of Wangaratta after they granted them a $5000 community grant to fund the replacement of the club's heating and cooling system.

On Friday, 6 February, members of the club gathered for their usual Friday game and were later joined by council members Dave Fuller, Tania Maxwell and Mayor Irene Grant at 11am for an intermission.

Wangaratta Bridge Club secretary Linda Anania felt it was important for all club members to be part of the project and to affirm the good relationship between their club and council.

"We have been very much an independent club in the past, funding and saving through our own hard work and management," Linda said.

"It is so nice to know though, that when something is really too big for us, help is out there.

The heating and cooling system problem had been raised at AGMs in the past, as they were cost-ineffective, outdated and mostly impractical.

"Part of encouraging people to our clubs is not just the friendliness of the people or the affordability of being a member, but also the facilities we can offer," she said.

"The cost of replacing the 'swampy' and the gas heater was well beyond our means, so that's when we finally sought the guidance of counsel's community group officer Andrea Noble, who made us aware of a number of grants which we might be eligible to apply for."

Linda said the club were supported by council throughout the whole process, but ultimately it was the community grant from the rural city that gave them the leg up they needed.

"Council became an auspice for us in some cases and offered letters of support as well," she said.

"It is wonderful to have such a relationship with our local council.

"Community grants projects are a wonderful initiative for helping small groups, such as our own."

She extended her gratitude to bridge club members, who raised an additional $4000, as well as individuals who made significant contributions including buildings and maintenance officer Keith Shimmen, Ros Critchley, treasurer Lef Lazarou and former acting president and project overseer Sonia Bihun.

She also thanked local contractors JCS who completed the works late last year.

Ms Grant and other councillors appreciated the sentiment, and reiterated the role grants play in our community.

"For us, (grants) mean we're valuing our community," Ms Grant said.

The small amount of money that we distribute to groups across the municipality allows them to do things they otherwise be able to do.

"Clubs such as the bridge club here do an absolutely fantastic job in helping to connect people across the community.

"In recognising my fellow counsellors, we're all 100 per cent behind projects like this."

Linda said anyone who might be interested in playing bridge can give her a call on 0413 584 705 or visit their website bridgewebs.com/wangaratta/.