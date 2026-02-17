Wareena Park's Ed Tippett Pavilion has found new life as a Wangaratta music hub.

The Swan Street hall is now often alive with the sound of music during the week, as the Wangaratta Concert Band, High Society Jazz Orchestra and local band Jazzaratta, as well as singing group Sing Australia have moved in to share it as their rehearsal base.

The arrangement emerged last year after the Rural City of Wangaratta opened an expression of interest process for future use of the Wareena Bowls Club facility.

While that space was eventually allocated to the Wangaratta Hockey Club, several music groups also applied, and their interest highlighted a broader need for suitable rehearsal space in the community.

In the meantime, Wangaratta Concert Band members had identified Ed Tippett Pavilion as a potential alternative venue, and opened discussion with council officers about using the facility, with the four groups added to the roster gradually since late 2025.

Helen van Riet, secretary of the Wangaratta Concert Band, said the arrangement was beneficial for all, with the crossover of instrumentalists in the bands, and the occasional collaborations which occurred.

She said the size of the hall was also conducive to music rehearsal - large enough to allow room to move and enable the bands to leave it set-up between practice times, but not a cavernous space which created too much echo.

"It's much more comfortable in this space, and we also have indoor toilet facilities; in our previous space, we were walking to outside toilets in the dark with a torch," Helen said.

"I find we're having people of different ages join the band, and there is more opportunity for that.

"It's really good that the council has recognised that music is an integral part of the community, and not an optional extra; it provides another recreational outlet alongside sport.

"Music and other cultural pursuits are among the things that bring the community together.

"A lot of research has shown that one of the best ways to stay alert as you get older is to learn an instrument, so it's definitely something we should be encouraging."

Cheryl Hoysted from Sing Australia and Linda Simpson from High Society Jazz Orchestra agreed that the arrangement was proving successful.

"It's quite a lovely little hall, and it does feel like a new hub," Cheryl said.

"There has been quite a lot of enthusiasm for supporting our endeavours to move in there, and it's very pleasant, accessible and has lots of parking and also some storage - and the acoustics are great.

"Moving here in January was an opportunity to create a bit of a music precinct."

Linda said: "We're over the moon to have the opportunity to rehearse there, in a beautiful, light space.

"We meet about once a month, and we're so grateful to have access to such a wonderful facility."

Doug McGregor is involved in all four groups currently using Ed Tippett Pavilion, as a player and music director with Jazzaratta, conductor with Wangaratta Concert Band, player with High Society, and Sing Australia accompanist.

"It just feels good to have everybody in one spot, and there are no hassles with sharing," he said.

"It's a big room, everything's there, it's convenient, and people seem happier and at ease.

"We've always thought Wangaratta should have a facility for multiple community groups to use like this."

Helen said the long-term plan for the Wareena Park area would be a boon for local music groups, with the community space proposed as part of the development promising enough room for performances as well as rehearsals.

However, the Rural City of Wangaratta has stressed that external funding would be required to enable the progress of these plans, and has confirmed there are no updates on any funding applications for future developments.