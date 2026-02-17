CHESHUNT resident Chi Chi Wang is one of two people from the Rural City of Wangaratta to have been nominated in the 2026 7NEWS Young Achiever Awards for Victoria.

Chi Chi Wang of Cheshunt was nominated for the Konica Minolta Career Achievement Award for building two sustainable ventures from her rural home, preserving a local trade and advancing social education.

In her nomination, Chi Chi was described as an Australian entrepreneur whose career has been built through self-direction, initiative and long-term commitment rather than access to established systems.

She arrived in Australia alone at the age of 19, with limited English proficiency, savings or support, beginning her career in a new country, culture, and language.

Rather than pursuing a conventional employment pathway, Chi Chi founded Traditional Bookbinding in 2018, establishing herself in a highly specialised craft, increasingly recognised as a lost trade.

Chi Chi committed to mastering and sustaining the demanding discipline, going on to restore more than 300 individual volumes, including family Bibles, photo albums, and irreplaceable heirloom books, for grateful owners.

Driven by an equally strong commitment to social impact, Chi Chi expanded her career into a second venture, C.C.Within, a social education initiative focused on body confidence, identity and self-worth.

Through this work, she authored and published From Ugly to Beautiful Without Surgery, a practical guide addressing appearance-based shame, bullying and self-perception, supporting it with facilitated discussions and public talks at a wide variety of venues.

Chi Chi said she was happy, honoured and grateful to be nominated for the Career Achievement Award.

"It means a great deal to be recognised at a state level, especially while building my work from regional Victoria," she said.

"Winning the category, or even the overall state award, would represent recognition not just of business success, but of regional contribution, cultural preservation and social impact.

"It would show that meaningful work built outside major cities is valued, and that Australia truly remains a country of opportunity for those willing to persist."

Judging of the 2026 7NEWS Young Achiever Awards for Victoria will take place on Wednesday, 18 March, before an awards gala presentation on Friday, 1 May, which Chi Chi plans to attend.

Category winners will each receive $2,000 in prizes and a trophy, with one of the category winners to be named the 2026 Victorian Young Achiever of the Year, and receive a state trophy.

Laceby's Edward Browne has also been nominated for the Saward Dawson Community Service and Social Impact Award.

The awards aim to recognise the leadership, dedication and pursuit of excellence amongst young people aged under 30 throughout Victoria.

*

King Valley in brief

Moyhu Lions Country Market on Saturday

The next Moyhu Lions Country Market will be held on Saturday, 21 February at the Moyhu Lions Park from 8am to 12pm.

Browse a range of stalls or enjoy a delicious breakfast and freshly brewed coffee with friends, with stall bookings to Donna on 0408 295 563.

*

Myrrhee Community barbecue

A community barbecue will be held at the Myrrhee Recreation Reserve on Saturday, 21 February.

The family friendly event will run from 5pm to 8pm and feature old fashioned games.

Bring a sweet or savoury plate to share.

*

King River Meet and Cruise Day

The King River and District Fishing Club will hold its annual Meet and Cruise Day on Sunday, 22 February, meeting at the Carl Schulz Reserve in Moyhu at 10.30am (where you can grab a coffee from Ineeta Cafe or a cold drink from Moyhu General Store) before heading off at 11.30am.

Participants will cruise to Lake William Hovell for a barbeque lunch provided by the King River and District Fishing Club at 12:30pm, with games and prizes to be won on the day.

To be in the running for $100, post a picture of your ride (in comments on original post) and the picture with the most likes by 11.30am on Cruise Day wins, but you must be present on the day to claim.

*