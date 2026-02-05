A push is under way to scrap an outdated law that denies super to most under 18 workers.

The Super Members Council wants to remove the law, which legally guarantees super to workers under the age of 18 only if they work more than 30 hours a week for one employer.

Analysis shows 165,000 under 18 workers in Victoria will miss out on an average of $710 in super contributions this year due to the law, and about 515,000 teen workers nationally will be denied a combined $405 million.

The outdated exclusion was originally made to prevent fees eroding low-balance super accounts, but now that there are fee protections on small super balances, this no longer applies.

The current age-based minimum-hours rule means most teenage workers, especially young women who are more likely to work part-time, are not yet paid super on their wages.

Women currently retire with 25 per cent less super than men, and the gap can start from their very first day at work.

Scrapping the outdated exclusion would also make legal compliance easier for employers, and smooth the start to work for teenagers.

Super Members Council chief executive officer Misha Schubert called on the federal government to abolish the 30-hour threshold and guarantee all young Australian workers get a super start to work.

"The sooner you get super, the more it'll look after you. Missing out on super before 18 can cost some young people $11,000 by retirement," she said.

"A fair go shouldn't be denied until you turn 18. Let's give young workers a better future and pay super to all under-18s."