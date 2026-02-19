Zonta Wangaratta is seeking nominations for this year’s Zonta Club of Wangaratta’s Woman of the Year Award.

Any community member is invited to nominate a woman who lives, works or volunteers in the Wangaratta area and that they feel is worthy to receive this award.

To be considered, the person nominated needs to have done something extraordinary to benefit others outside of the framework of paid employment.

It could involve community or volunteer service, personal assistance, academic, educational or training assistance, business assistance, welfare or as an exemplary role model.

The award will comprise a certificate and a presentation to mark the achievement.

The award will be presented at the club’s annual meeting on Thursday, 7 May to recognise a local woman’s exceptional service to the community.

Elizabeth Wilson, president of Zonta Wangaratta, said the club considers this one of their most important awards for the year and hopes to receive a number of nominations, as there are many women in our community who deserve this recognition.

Nomination details and application form can be obtained via email zontawangaratta@gmail.com or through website.

Nominations should be lodged with the Zonta Club of Wangaratta by Monday, 6 April 2026.

Zonta Wangaratta is also seeking new members for the club.

Zonta is a worldwide service organisation working to advance the status of women through action, advocacy and through local and international service projects.

Members of the club can get involved in a number of activities which have an international, community or fund raising base.

In addition, much fellowship is enjoyed by members at a monthly dinner meeting and other social activities.

Expressions of interest are most welcome.