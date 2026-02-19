With the sale of the Templeton Street CWA Hall, Wangaratta Social Dance Group has relocated its weekly event to the Da Vinci Club in Pyles Lane.

The Wangaratta New Vogue/Old Time Dance is held every Tuesday from 7pm to 10pm, encouraging people of all ages to enjoy dancing and a sense of community.

It has been held over the last couple of years at the CWA Hall, but that venue's recent sale sparked a search for an alternative location which landed on the perfect answer in the Da Vinci Club.

"There are a few halls around town, but most were too small or too expensive," group member Brian Davey said.

"This is an ideal venue, both in size and facilities, and it's easily-accessible.

"We've been here three weeks now, and it's been great for us."

Fellow member Dianna Lazzarotto said dancer numbers had risen to about 36 in the new venue.

As well as locals, dancers are drawn from Shepparton, Wodonga and Benalla for the weekly event, which features live music by alternating performers, from Brian's band Rustic Ramblers to Dennis Grenfell, J&M Hughes and Russell Leskie.

Group members praised the assistance provided by the Da Vinci Club, a not-for-profit community organisation, in continuing a popular local event.

"I love the social side of dancing, and the friends I've made through it," Dianna said.

"We do circuits of the other clubs, and they all come to us, so it's a real community."

Dianna said dancing provided a boost to fitness and memory for people of all ages.

"We've had young ones come along, and they are sweating by the end, it is a good workout," she said.

Admission to the weekly dance is $10, and those attending are asked to bring a plate of supper to share.

Entry includes a raffle ticket and lucky door prize.

For more information about the event, contact Brian on 0431 190 630.