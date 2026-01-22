What better way to cap off a celebration of Australia than with a barbie under the trees on a warm January day?

Wangaratta Lions Club will provide just that on Monday following the Rural City of Wangaratta's annual Australia Day ceremony, which is set to commence at 9am.

The ceremony has been switched from the King George Gardens to the cooler climes of the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre due to heat forecast for the district on Monday.

As a result, the free barbecue will be set up across the road near the Wangaratta Cenotaph, where locals will be invited to enjoy tasty egg and bacon rolls, sausages and onions, cooling watermelon, and refreshing fruit juice, tea and coffee as they connect with other residents on the special national holiday.

"It's a major event for the city, and we try and do what we can for the community," Wangaratta Lions Club president John Houghton said.

The rural city's citizen of the year, young citizen of the year and project or event of the year will be announced during the morning ceremony, and new Australian citizens will also be welcomed.

Nominees for the Rural City of Wangaratta Citizen of the Year Award are Melissa Nyman, Denise O'Keefe, Phil O'Keefe, Brendan Ritchens, Bevan Tremellen and Helen Van Riet.

Australia Day ambassador for the event will be Faryal Nawaz Khan, manager of community engagement and programs at the North East Multicultural Association.

Official proceedings on Monday will be accompanied by live performances from Sing Australia and the Wangaratta Concert Band.

Continuing Australia Day celebrations in the rural city, a Summer Sizzle Family Day and Backyard BBQ will also be held on Monday at Mitchell Avenue Reserve from 10am to 2pm.

This family friendly event includes a barbecue, jumping castle, face painting, music and more.

Australia Day events in rural areas:

Boorhaman Recreation Reserve, 8.30am

Carboor Hall, 9am

Cheshunt Hall, 6pm

Eldorado Memorial Hall, 6pm

Everton Hall, 8am

Hamilton Park Community Hub, 8.30am

Milawa Hall, 5.30pm

Moyhu Lions Park, 8.30am

Murmungee Hall, 7.30am

Peechelba Bushland Reserve, 8.30am

Tarrawingee Community Hall, 7.30am

Whorouly Memorial Hall, 8am

Springhurst Community Hall, 5.30pm, 23 January