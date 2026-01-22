As Intereach enters a new year, recently appointed board chair Alison Maclean is looking forward to a future of community-led outcomes, innovation and collaboration.

A respected strategist and regional leader, Ms Maclean was elected chair following the Intereach AGM in October 2025.

She takes on the role at a pivotal time for Intereach, as the organisation progresses its five-year strategic plan and responds to increasing demand for services across regional NSW and Victoria.

For Ms Maclean, who lives in Boorhaman, the opportunity to lead Intereach is grounded in its connection to place and people.

“Intereach’s connection to local communities was a big motivation for me,” she said.

“I’m deeply impressed by the way Intereach listens to communities and delivers support that responds not only to immediate needs like childcare, aged care and disability, but to the bigger picture of building strong, healthy people and communities.”

With a career spanning government, health, community services, and family violence reform, Ms Maclean has long focused on strengthening systems so people can access the right support, at the right time, in the way that works best for them.

“Leadership is about making space for others to be successful,” she said.

“I choose to work in places where I can influence systems to make it easier for people to get the support they want for the life they want to lead.”

Intereach’s strategic plan provides a clear roadmap built on transformative social impact, targeted sustainable solutions, and being a destination employer.

Ms Maclean said maintaining the balance between growth and purpose would be critical to ensuring Intereach remains resilient, sustainable and deeply connected to the communities it serves.

“It’s pleasing to see that as we grow in areas like disability, aged care and childcare, we haven’t lost sight of our high-impact place-based work that respond to the needs of local communities,” she said.

“That focus on working with communities to shape support in the way they want and need is central to Intereach’s identity — and something we will continue to protect.”

She said an important part of Board’s role was to create the conditions for success.

“As a board, we support culture and innovation so that our workforce can continue to grow, flourish and deliver great outcomes,” she said.

Strengthening partnerships across government, community and service sectors will also be a priority in the year ahead.

“Intereach is already a strong and trusted partner,” Ms Maclean said.

“We are about innovation and sustainability; being agile and responsible as we support people in our communities.”

As Intereach looks to the year ahead, Ms Maclean is inspired most by the people who bring the organisation’s purpose to life every day.

“The passion of the Intereach team excites me,” she said.

“Its connection to clients and communities is powerful. As board members, our role is to make their work possible, meaningful and supported — so together we can deliver lasting impact.”

Intereach has 16 offices across southern NSW, north/central Victoria and Mallee, with more than 500 staff and 100 volunteers.

We support children and families, older people, people living with disability, mental health and carers.

If you, or someone you know, needs support you can contact the Intereach team on the toll-free number 1300 488 226, or go to www.intereach.com.au.