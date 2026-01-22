The Nationals' Member for Ovens Valley, Tim McCurdy, is encouraging locals to come together this Australia Day to celebrate everything that makes our nation and our communities so special.

“Australia Day is a chance for us to reflect on our shared values, our resilience and the unique lifestyle we are so fortunate to enjoy,” Mr McCurdy said.

“Across Ovens Valley, Australia Day celebrations are about community, catching up with neighbours, welcoming new citizens, recognising local heroes and enjoying the simple joys of living in such a remarkable part of the world.”

Mr McCurdy urged residents to attend local Australia Day ceremonies, many of which will feature citizenship celebrations, Australia Day awards and family-friendly events.

“These ceremonies are a powerful reminder of the pride we share in our towns and the people who go above and beyond to make them great places to live,” he said.

“Whether it’s a barbecue, a community breakfast, a local event or simply spending time with family and friends, I encourage everyone to get out, get involved and celebrate in a way that’s meaningful to them.”

Mr McCurdy said Australia Day is also an opportunity to recognise the hard work, generosity and spirit of regional communities.

“We live in a wonderful country, and there is no better place to celebrate it than right here in Ovens Valley.”