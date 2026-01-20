Wangaratta's Bush Nippers program has attracted its largest ever numbers in its third year, with 41 children taking part this week.

The success of the initiative, which is aimed at building water safety skills and confidence among primary-aged children, could be witnessed both through the smiles on young participants' faces and in the glowing references from family members watching from the banks of Sydney Beach on Monday.

Madi Collihole's five-year-old daughter Grace was among the youngsters clad in pink rashies who were clambering over the sand and learning to safely enjoy the water and conduct rescues when required.

"This is the first year we've been involved," Madi said.

"We swim and spend a lot of time at the river over summer, so it's important for Grace to know what to do.

"She was very keen to take part; she has loved meeting new people, and she loves the water."

John Podubinski was watching granddaughter Ida relish the school holiday activity.

"I think all kids should learn to swim, but like everything, it's time, so this is a great opportunity to make time to focus on it," he said.

"A lot of people don't know about swimming in the river, and the changes in conditions they might see, so it's great experience for them."

The program involved two sessions each day from Monday to Wednesday this week, with 41 children involved across those sessions.

"Some children have been in the program before, but we also have a lot of new participants," Aaron Alexander from WSAC said.

The program will extend further in February, with two local schools booked in for Bush Nippers sessions at Sydney Beach, and WSAC keen to hear from others which would like to take part.

"This is something different to the regular school swimming program, and we hope it will be taken up by more schools," Aaron said.