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Diving into creativity

<p>LETTING THE WORDS FLOW: Participants in the \\'Water and Words\\' session (back) Tricia Impink, Liz Grogan, Sam Reiher, Alexa Ridgway, Sarah Martin, Rowan O\\'Hagan, Corina Modderman, (front) Eleanore Sirianni, Flo Meredith, Allison Allen, Tegan Podubinski and Robyn Brown enjoyed the experience.</p>\\n
<p>LETTING THE WORDS FLOW: Participants in the \\'Water and Words\\' session (back) Tricia Impink, Liz Grogan, Sam Reiher, Alexa Ridgway, Sarah Martin, Rowan O\\'Hagan, Corina Modderman, (front) Eleanore Sirianni, Flo Meredith, Allison Allen, Tegan Podubinski and Robyn Brown enjoyed the experience.</p>\\n

LETTING THE WORDS FLOW: Participants in the 'Water and Words' session (back) Tricia Impink, Liz Grogan, Sam Reiher, Alexa Ridgway, Sarah Martin, Rowan O'Hagan, Corina Modderman, (front) Eleanore Sirianni, Flo Meredith, Allison Allen, Tegan Podubinski and Robyn Brown enjoyed the experience.

'Water and Words' event at WSAC proves successful, marking Social Sciences Week.
Wangaratta Chronicle
September 29, 2026 • 02:00

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