Loaves and Fishes - Christians Caring recommenced its emergency food relief service on Wednesday, with an immediate response from locals in need.

Ten minutes after opening, the service had already received three phone calls seeking assistance, which acting chair Anita Walker said indicated demand.

Wednesday's return to operation came after LF-CC secured a new auspice body, Wesleyan Community Care, and a new, interim location at the Greta Road Salvation Army Corps base.

This was necessitated by the planned 2026 departure from Wangaratta of Anglicare Victoria, which for many years had provided a venue and had auspiced the service in partnership with local faith groups, as LF-CC supported about 650 local families annually.

In its new location, and running on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am to 12 noon, the service has the continued support of nine local churches - Cathedral Anglican parish, Wangaratta West and the Warbys Anglican parish, Uniting Church, Wesleyan Methodist Church, Enjoy Church, Presbyterian Church, Lutheran Church, Wangaratta Seventh-day Adventist Church and the Wangaratta Salvation Army Corps.

LF-CC acting chair Anita Walker said it was "miraculous" that in three months, the service had gone from having no base or auspice body to being back up and running.

Along with volunteers interviewing and working in the pantry at LF-CC, Wednesday's re-opening was supported by Wangaratta residents like Sandra Colston, who dropped by to donate homegrown produce.

"Over the years, when I've had excess fruit and vegetables, I've brought them in," she said.

"I've also been here and needed help before while raising six kids, so it all balances out."

Anita said more volunteers were needed to assist with the running of the service, and there was also an opening for a two-mornings-a-week paid administration position.

Anyone interested in volunteering or applying for the paid position is encouraged to phone 0490 509 167 or email officewanglfcc@gmail.com

Locals or businesses who may be able to donate goods or money to help the service are also invited to reach out.

In addition to LF-CC, emergency food relief is also available in Wangaratta via a phone service operated by The Salvation Army, which can be accessed by calling (03) 8873 5288 between 9am and 4pm Monday to Friday.

Other food relief avenues include the St Vincent de Paul Society (call 5722 4959 between 1pm and 3pm to make an appointment), Open Door Neighbourhood House, and Carevan meals, provided on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays at the Apex Park pavilion from 6pm to 7pm.