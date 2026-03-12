The Wangaratta RSL Sub-Branch 'Annexe' is starting to take shape in the former One Mile Motors building in Templeton Street, where the RSL has taken up a long-term lease.

Work will soon be completed on the front section of the building, which is set to create a welcoming space for veterans to gather, connect over a coffee, or access assistance.

Wangaratta RSL general manager Chris Simsen has been working from the annexe since January.

Completion of the current works will enable veteran support services, as well as memorabilia currently in storage, and the sub-branch's library, to move from space upstairs in a building on the corner of Faithfull and Ovens Streets into the more easily accessible Templeton Street location, just a couple of doors down from the Wangaratta RSL Club.

"We'll have comfortable chairs, a coffee machine and a TV available, as well as shelves to accommodate our library, and a desk with a computer available for veterans' use," Wangaratta RSL Sub-Branch president Lieutenant General Retired Ash Power said.

Appropriate lighting and display cabinets will be installed to highlight the sub-branch's collection of local military history, the full extent of which has not been able to be exhibited in the Wangaratta club since its move to Templeton Street from Victoria Parade in 2019.

As well as being open to veterans between 9am and 5pm weekdays, the annexe and its display will enable local school students and the Wangaratta community to explore and research the contribution of the district to war and peacekeeping efforts.

A memorial walk in Wangaratta being established by the 2/24th Infantry Battalion Association will conclude at the annexe, offering access to information about the battalion which became known as 'Wangaratta's Own' after it was formed at the Showgrounds in July, 1940.

A 'soft opening' for the annexe will be held later this month involving veterans and volunteers, and the front section of the building is set to be ready in time for Anzac Day, when the traditional march forms up outside its doors.

As it develops, the annexe will also provide a place for groups including the RSL Women's Auxiliary and Wangaratta Army Cadet Unit to hold meetings and functions, while enabling regular operations to continue at the nearby club.

A well-equipped board room space will also be available for hire by local groups and businesses to hire for meetings and training.

Lt Gen (Ret) Power said the Templeton Street club was always planned to be 'phase one' of the sub-branch's move from its previous base in Victoria Parade.

"We always knew that the space we've occupied upstairs (on the corner of Ovens and Faithfull Streets) was only temporary, and would not be able to support the long-term requirements of veteran support," he said.

"This was always part of our staged plan, and stage two actually came together pretty quickly in the end.

"It's going to be good when it's operating, and the veterans are excited and keen to get in and see what we're doing.

"In 12 months' time, we will hopefully be talking about a soft opening of the back part of the building."

The RSL plans to develop a function room and outdoor deck at the rear of the building, which would also be available for public hire as well as hosting RSL-related events.

An additional 40 carparks on the new site are already helping to free up the club carpark for patrons, and providing more space for the club's 47 staff members.