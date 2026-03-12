Fresh scones straight from the oven are one of life's true pleasures.

And locals have the chance to indulge in them this month, while also supporting a local organisation, by placing their orders for the Wangaratta RSL Women's Auxiliary Scone Drive.

Auxiliary president Wilma Bright said bakers were warming up their scone-making skills in readiness for the drive, which will run from March 16 to 20 and March 23 to 27.

"We will have three or four bakers, will start cooking at 7am, and could do 300 or 400 dozen over the two weeks," Wilma said.

The fundraiser will offer plain scones for $25 per dozen, with fruit and cheese varieties for $30 per dozen, and mixed dozens also an option.

Pick-up and delivery options are available, so that homes and businesses within Wangaratta can have scones hot from the oven dropped to their door for morning or afternoon tea, or they can be picked up from the RSL.

Funds raised will go towards the purchase of cabinets for the new RSL annexe, which is taking shape in the former One Mile Motors building in Templeton Street.

Wilma said the annexe would be a great development for the RSL, creating more space for veterans, and the opportunity for groups like the auxiliary to hold meetings and functions while the club's operations continued.

"We would love the community to get behind it and order some scones to help," she said.

For the record, Wilma said her tip for good scones was a recipe involving 300ml milk, 300ml cream, and four cups of self-raising flour, with the ingredients brought together with a Danish whisk rather than a knife.

For scone drive orders and enquiries (pick-up and delivery available for plain, fruit and cheese scones), contact Lyn on 0424 809 465.