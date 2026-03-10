Wangaratta-based real estate agency Garry Nash & Co is once again investing in the local community through its 2026 Community Fund grant round.

The Garry Nash & Co Community Fund, a sub-fund of Into Our Hands Community Foundation, is offering grants of up to $2500 to not-for-profits and community groups for projects in housing and homelessness, natural disaster relief, health and wellbeing, and education.

Applications must demonstrate their organisation’s purpose and activities are charitable and operate in the Rural City of Wangaratta and surrounding

communities of the Alpine, Indigo and Mansfield shires.

This year, unrestricted funding will be awarded to organisations, allowing them to use grant funds however they best see fit rather than for specific projects.

Applications are open until Wednesday, 25 March with grant assessments and announcements occurring in the following months.

Established in June 2021 to recognise the 40th anniversary of the Garry Nash & Co business, the Garry Nash & Co Community Fund has worked with Into Our Hands Community Foundation to award $163,968 in funds across 82 community grants to date.

Marion Nash said none of this would have been possible without the generosity of locals.

“We are looking forward to receiving this year’s grant applications and piloting a new approach to grantmaking," she said.

"Garry Nash & Co Community Fund has grown significantly due to donations made by our own team and those by generous members of our community.

"We are grateful to all of our supporters, who make these grants and their extraordinary impact possible.”

For more information, including grant guidelines and application forms, go to: intoourhandsfoundation.com.au/current-grants/