Seven clubs in the rural city will each benefit from funding of up to $5000 in the latest round of the Sporting Club Grants Program.

Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes announced clubs across Northern Victoria will share in the $200,000 grant issued through the Sporting Club Grants Program, with a new round also now open for applications.

Six of the clubs were recipients of up to $1000 to fund on-field uniforms or equipment, including College Football Club Inc; Wangaratta & District Cricket Association; Wangaratta City Colts Cricket Club Inc; Greta Football and Netball Club Inc; Moyhu Football and Netball Club Inc; and Moyhu Tennis Club.

Meanwhile, Wangaratta Lawn Tennis Club is a recipient of up to $5000 aimed at bolstering the skills and knowledge of volunteers, coaches and/or officials and projects to strengthen volunteering and officiating.

“We’re backing more clubs, supporting their volunteers and getting behind local sports that are an integral part of local communities," said Ms Symes.

“Congratulations to our grant recipients.

"I look forward to seeing a new generation of local champions get their chance to play, or volunteer, even coach, and take their performance to a whole new level.”

The Sporting Club Grants Program has delivered more than $19.5 million in support to thousands of community sport and recreation clubs across the state to date.

The program is backed by the Regional Community Sport Development Fund that’s delivering infrastructure upgrades and other programs including the Regional Community Sport Infrastructure Fund to help more regional Victorians get active and be part of their local sporting club.

By providing more opportunities for clubs and organisations to build on their capabilities, this program goes a long way towards future proofing grassroots sport and recreation and ensuring clubs have the skills they need.

Applications for the new round of the Sporting Club Grants are now open and will close on 7 April 2026.

For more information about the program, latest recipients and how to apply visit sport.vic.gov.au

Labor is delivering practical cost-of-living relief for Victorian families – investing in local sporting clubs so more people can play, coach and volunteer without the extra financial pressure.