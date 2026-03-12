Community members across the region are stepping up to support the Centre Against Violence (CAV) by joining Team CAV at the 2026 Wangaratta Marathon and Fun Runs on Sunday, 22 March.

Among them is local participant Jess Hickmott, who is returning for her second year with the team after completing the 5km event in 2025.

“This year, I’m lacing up once again with Team CAV for the Wangaratta Fun Run," Jess said.

"Last year I pushed myself through the 5km, and every step was made easier by the smiling faces of my teammates cheering me on.

"Even when I felt like giving up, their support kept me moving forward.

“CAV has been there for me through some of my hardest moments and the run felt no different.

"So this year, I’m taking on the 10km, even with a few setbacks and not being in my best shape.

"Because I know one thing for sure: with Team CAV beside me, I can get through anything.

"Here’s to growth, gratitude, and going the distance.”

Jess’s story reflects the spirit of Team CAV, which brings together people from across the community to walk, jog, or run in support of raising awareness about family and sexual violence and the support services available through CAV.

Last year, more than 200 people proudly wore Team CAV shirts while taking part in the event, creating a strong and visible show of community support.

Kelly Timms, communications and community partnerships officer at the Centre Against Violence, said the organisation was incredibly proud of the growing community team.

“We are so proud of the community members stepping up to be part of Team CAV," Ms Timms said.

"Every person who joins the team helps start conversations about looking out for one another and making sure everyone in our region knows where to find support if they need it.

"Everyone is welcome on Team CAV.

"Most of us are walkers and talkers in the 5km, but we also have some legends taking on the 10km, half marathon and full marathon, and we will all be cheering them on.”

Participants who join Team CAV can register to receive a free exclusive Team CAV T-shirt (while supplies last) and take part in one of the marathon or fun run events.

To join Team CAV, register for a T-shirt at: events.humanitix.com/join-team-cav-2026

Participants need to also register for the Wangaratta Marathon or Fun Run event at alpinetiming.com.au/registrations/rg625/

When registering, select the team 'Centre Against Violence – CAV'.