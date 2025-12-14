The Rural City of Wangaratta has appointed a new café and catering services operator for the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre (WPACC) following a formal, two‑part tender process.

The tender was designed to ensure transparency, fairness, and the best outcome for theatre patrons, conference delegates, and the wider community.

Several high‑quality submissions were received.

The successful operator - Adam Pizzini - was selected based on demonstrated experience, vision, and alignment with WPACC’s service standards.

The approved arrangement is for the exclusive provision of a seven‑day café, show‑night restaurant and bar, conference, function and special‑occasion catering, and performance riders at the venue.

WPACC acknowledges the significant contribution of Intermezzo Café and proprietor Sanna Ahonen.

“After ten years working at Intermezzo Café, and six years as the owner, I want to express my heartfelt thanks to our past and current staff, our loyal customers, and the many visitors who walk through the WPACC doors each year," Ms Ahonen said.

"You’ve all been part of our journey in ways that are hard to put into words, and I am truly grateful for every smile, conversation, and shared moment.

"I made the decision not to reapply for the tender, and I wish the new operator every success moving forward.”

Rural City of Wangaratta Mayor, Cr Irene Grant, extended her gratitude to the team at Intermezzo and is looking forward to seeing the new café complement the theatre.

“On behalf of council, I extend our thanks to Sanna and the team for their dedication and service to WPACC patrons over the past 10 years," Cr Grant said.

"We welcome the new operator, whose ideas and energy will enhance the venue’s offerings.”

WPACC venue manager, Tanya Camplin, said the tender process drew strong interest and was highly competitive.

"We are confident the new operator will provide excellent services for theatre audiences, conference delegates and visitors, further strengthening WPACC as a premier destination for arts and events in the region," she said.

WPACC enjoyed a standout year, staging 95 performances and hosting 160 conferences and events, selling more than 28,000 tickets and welcoming over 110,000 visitors.

Building on this success, the venue now looks forward to the arrival of its new café and catering operator in February, perfectly timed to coincide with the exciting launch of the 2026 season.

Transition timeline:

Patrons are warmly invited to visit Intermezzo for a final time on Thursday, 18 December to say goodbye and celebrate the café’s contribution.

Following 18 December, WPACC will undertake a short period of maintenance and preparation.

The new operator will officially open for business on Monday, 2 February.

This will be followed by the WPACC 2026 Season Launch on Wednesday, 4 February, marking an exciting new chapter for the venue and its patrons.

The Rural City of Wangaratta thanks the community for its support during the brief transition period and looks forward to welcoming patrons back to enjoy refreshed hospitality services at WPACC from February.

“We are thrilled to have been chosen as the new café and catering services provider at WPACC," new operator Adam Pizzini said.

"This is an exciting opportunity to bring our passion for hospitality to theatre audiences, conference guests, and the local community.

"We look forward to creating a welcoming space and delivering memorable experiences."