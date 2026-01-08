It's a bittersweet feeling to see Wangaratta Woollen Mills close its doors after more than a century of business.

But as the saying goes, when one door closes, another opens, and now the public can relive the history of one of Wangaratta's most iconic industries.

Every second Wednesday until 25 March, from 10am-11.30am, the Wangaratta Historical Society, in conjunction with Wangaratta Woollen Mills, are hosting guided tours of this establishment before its imminent closure.

Paddy Milne, member of the Wangaratta Historical Society, said the tours are a great opportunity to learn the ins and outs of the factory and take a glimpse into its history.

"They'll see machines, some still in use, some not," she said.

"From the very beginning of the process of combing the wool through to the manufacture of the wool at the other end.

"They've (also) got a (historical) records room for people to have a look at where they've got all the history laid out."

Ms Milne said the mill is woven into Wangaratta's rich textile history, having been officially opened by Victorian Premier Harry Lawson on 31 August, 1923.

Over the decades its growth was symbiotic to the city's growth, providing significant employment opportunities.

"Wangaratta is a textile town... there's a lot of history with people still living here," Ms Milne said.

"A lot of people would have worked here in the past...these tours will serve as a way for people to reconnect and reminisce about connection to the mills."

Tours will be held on 14 and 28 January; 11 and 25 February; 11 and 25 March.

Bookings are essential and can be made by scanning the QR code attached to this article, visiting https://www.revolutionise.com.au/whs/events or contacting Prue on 0428 454 303.

A minimum $2 donation to the Wangaratta Historical Society will also be greatly appreciated.