Though currently in a transition phase, Wangaratta food relief service Loaves and Fishes - Christians Caring is expected to recommence operations in 2026.

The service has been delivered for many years by Anglicare Victoria in partnership with local faith groups, and had operated from Anglicare Victoria headquarters in Ovens Street.

However, following Anglicare Victoria's decision to cease operations in Wangaratta - which took effect on 1 January - the service has been required to find a new location.

Anglicare Victoria's move was influenced by the fact that the charity did not receive federal government funding through the Department of Social Security's Financial Wellbeing and Capability Activity program to continue its services, including Loaves and Fishes - Christians Caring, in Wangaratta.

Anglicare Victoria had received funding to support the program under various arrangements since 2008, and in recent years had received federal funding through a partnership with The Salvation Army.

This federal support covered a portion of the emergency relief services, with Anglicare Victoria also self-funding the services provided to about 650 families each year.

Self-funding continued for three months beyond the government funding end date, to give community members more time to access the support, and transition to another provider.

Rob Hankins from Loaves and Fishes - Christians Caring said while there were plans to resume the service in Wangaratta, a date had not yet been determined.

He said Loaves and Fishes was in discussion with an organisation which had agreed to auspice the service from this year.

"We will let everyone in the community know our recommencement date when we know," he said.

Anglicare Victoria program manager dioceses and parish partnerships Christopher de Paiva said it had been a pleasure to serve the Wangaratta community over a long period of time.

“We wish them well under these new arrangements," he said.

Emergency food relief is available in Wangaratta via a phone service operated by The Salvation Army, which can be accessed by calling (03) 8873 5288 between 9am and 4pm Monday to Friday.

Other food relief avenues include the St Vincent de Paul Society (call 5722 4959 between 1pm and 3pm to make an appointment), Open Door Neighbourhood House (re-opening from 19 January), and Carevan meals, provided on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays at the Apex Park pavilion from 6pm to 7pm.