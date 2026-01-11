As the festive season winds down and the new year begins, many in the community find themselves facing isolation, financial strain and uncertainty.

For those most vulnerable at the most vulnerable time of year, Zac’s Place in Wills Street, Wangaratta offers something rare and deeply needed: a space of welcome, connection and belonging.

Open every Tuesday throughout January from 10am to 12pm, Zac’s Place invites anyone to drop in, no strings attached.

Di Duursma, director of Zac’s Place and project manager of Wang Night Shelter, said they are open for anyone to drop in during a time when many people struggle with isolation and many services close over the holidays.

“Visitors are greeted with warmth, a cup of coffee, and the chance to simply be themselves in a safe, judgment-free environment,” she said.

“Connection and community without having to pay for anything is really rare.

“We want people to feel like they belong, that they can share their story and be heard without interruption, in a safe space.

“Historically, communities had places where people could gather without barriers.

"Today, most gathering spaces, cafes, restaurants and bars, come with a cost.

"For those struggling financially or socially, that’s a real obstacle.

"We want to remove as many barriers as possible so people can be brave enough to step in.”

Di said in a world that often feels fragmented, Zac’s Place is quietly rebuilding the village.

“We all know the saying 'it takes a village to raise a child', but unless we’re working together at being that village we can’t raise future generations that look out for one another," she said.

This ethos extends beyond the shelter’s winter operations.

Di said Zac’s Place is committed to fostering community year-round, creating opportunities for creativity and collaboration.

One of these initiatives is the upcoming Suitcase Market on 14 February, where locals can showcase handmade goods in a low-pressure setting.

For just a $5 donation, participants can fill a suitcase with their creations and experience the joy of sharing their skills with others.

“It’s about giving people permission to have a go,” Di said.

“Many people are productive and creative, but the leap to running a market stall or opening a shop can feel huge.

“This is a gentle first step.”

Practical support is also available, thanks to generous donations - Zac’s Place offers food, toiletries, and sanitary items to those in need.

Visitors can take what they need from the shared pantry.

Looking ahead, Zac’s Place is preparing for the Wang Night Shelter 26 which will run throughout winter, with an information night scheduled for 1 April.

Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to attend and learn what it means to be involved.

For those wishing to help, donations of in-date food and toiletries are gratefully accepted, and financial contributions stay local.

Those who wish to financially support the cause can donate at Bendigo Bank to Zac's Place Inc, ref. Wang, BSB 633000, Acc.no.155600257.

To get involved or for more information, contact Wang Night Shelter via email at wangnightshelter@gmail.com for follow them on Facebook.