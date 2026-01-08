Wangaratta Bowls and Sports Club Inc is seeking interest in its inaugural Charity Bowls Challenge to raise funds for local non-for-profit organisations.

Running over four weeks (19 February, 26 February, 5 March and 12 March), players will nominate one of the four organisations to support as they compete in barefoot bowls in teams of three.

All proceeds raised will be delivered to Northeast Health Wangaratta, Project 365, Wangaratta SES, and Pangerang Community Hub.

Club vice president Trevor Selwood said supporting community-centred organisations and initiatives was important to the club during planning.

“We’ve never run this sort of thing before,” he said.

“We’ve done barefoot bowls before, but we wanted to go one step further and try and support some local groups.

“We were trying to pick groups that were very supportive of the community, just like our club is and that’s why we chose those four.”

Alongside the bowling itself, there will also be a chance to take home another win with the “mega raffles” that will run each competition night, which contain goods from local businesses.

“We hope to hold a bigger raffle; it might be a dozen or so prizes that’s all been donated, and all that money will go to the charity as well,” Trevor said.

And if you have aren’t well-versed with bowls, or it’s a new experience to you entirely, this is the program for you.

“It’s all for non-registered bowlers… people who haven’t bowled before essentially,” Trevor said.

“We’re certainly hoping to get a few members out of it.

“The main thing is that you don’t need to play all those four nights; if you can’t play, just arrange for a friend to take your place.”

Trevor also hopes the incentive will draw community interest to the bowls club, which is always welcoming of new members.

“Financially, we want to support the local charities and to our end, we want to create an awareness in the community of what we do and how good bowls is," he said.

Each player will pay a $10 entry fee on each night, which includes a sausage sizzle barbecue dinner.

For more information, you can contact Trevor Selwood on 0459 191 502.