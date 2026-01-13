Visitors and regular users of the Moyhu River Walk will have noticed a new addition to the attractions along the accessible walkway which runs from the township to the King River.

A beautifully observed eagle sculpture found a perch in an old gum tree last year, and it has now been joined by an impressive, large scale fish sculpture installed along the walk just prior to Christmas.

The sculptures are the handiwork of local resident, Barney O'Donohue, who took inspiration from the shape of the recycled materials and found objects he used to build his artworks, including truck parts, plough discs and corrugated iron.

He said he'd also seen the way others had used plough discs to make metal sculptures, and making a fish seemed appropriate as the walk led to the river, with Regina Callaway kindly supplying and installing a large boulder for it to be placed on.

"They were designed as I went along," Barney said.

"I've got an old truck I'm doing up, and the eagle is made out of a Hendrickson truck spring I had to replace.

"I looked at the spring sitting outside the workshop for ages before it came to me - and I made the saddles into his feet and claws.

"The discs had been in the shed for a while, and I was also given some more.

"The fish had to be big enough so people could see it driving past, so I used them all and welded it together."

The latest sculpture is one of many part-time interests of the "retiree", and he estimates it took about four days to create.

Barney has also been involved in other aspects of the Moyhu River Walk project; using his tractor and mulcher to help remove all the stumps at the site and clean it up, and now to keep it maintained.

Extensive planting has also taken place at the site over the last few years, led by the Greta Valley Landcare Group, and it has now become established, creating habitat for wildlife and making the walk an inviting attraction in Moyhu.

Project advocate Rob Edgar has described the Moyhu River Walk as "a community-built gem" which was created through the combined efforts of multiple volunteers and supporters.

Barney said his most recent installation may not be his last either, with plans for something else to come which will reflect another aspect of the King Valley region.

Supporters of the project would still like to see a pedestrian bridge built over Boggy Creek so that users could walk or ride the track continuously and safely, without having to go onto the road to cross.

Among those supporters are the King River and District Fishing Club, who will be holding their annual fundraising Rubber Duck Regatta on Saturday, 24 January at the Gentle Annie Caravan Park and Camping Reserve in Whitfield.

Representatives of the club will be at the Moyhu Lions Country Market on Saturday with ducks available for adoption for $5, with all ducks to be adopted before race day, to be in the running to win a major prize.

*

King Valley in brief

Moyhu Country Market on Saturday

The next Moyhu Lions Country Market will be held on Saturday, 17 January from 8am to 12pm at the Moyhu Lions Park.

There will be a variety of stalls to browse, breakfast and freshly brewed coffee available, plus the chance to win a great prize in the fundraising raffle.

*

Life-saving skills training in Whitfield

Learn how to save lives during a free information session being presented by Ambulance Victoria and the Heart Foundation at the King Valley Community Complex (Whitfield Recreation Reserve) on Monday, 19 January from 6pm.

Find out how to use a defibrillator, brush up on CPR skills, and ask questions of professional paramedics.

It is suitable for all ages and is free to attend with bookings preferred by contacting kvccomplex@gmail.com.

*

Whitfield Tennis Club annual general meeting

The Whitfield Tennis Club will hold its annual general meeting on Thursday, 22 January at 6pm at the Whitfield Recreation Reserve, with all interested person welcome.

It will be followed by Whitfield Recreation Reserve asset committee meeting (new members welcome) with more details available by contacting Bruce on 0427 554 234.

*

Moyhu Lions Australia Day breakfast

The Moyhu Lions will present an Australia Day breakfast at the Moyhu Lions Park on Monday, 26 January.

Supported by the Rural City of Wangaratta, there will be a sausage sizzle and Johnny cakes plus juice, tea and coffee from 8.30am, followed by the presentation of Local Achiever awards, with all welcome.

*