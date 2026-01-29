The Wangaratta branch of Make a Wish has helped grant the wish of a young boy from the North East battling a serious illness.

Ethan Simpson, aged 11, longed to meet Brickman from the TV program Lego Masters, and last week his dream came true.

Ethan and his family travelled to Melbourne and enjoyed a few days exploring the sights.

Not only did he get to meet Brickman and spend time with him, the family also visited the Eureka Skydeck, the Lego Discovery Centre and the Old Melbourne Gaol.

Ethan’s mother Tiffany told Carole Breust, president of the Wangaratta branch of Make a Wish that "it was the most amazing experience, we couldn’t have asked for anything better".

Ms Breust said the Wangaratta branch facilitated the wish and are delighted it was such a success.

"Anticipation and the realisation of a wish provides a welcome respite from sometimes very trying times for families," she said.

"Our branch of Make a Wish has been in operation for over 35 years and has supported many families over that time.

"Children up to the age of 18, who have a life threatening illness, are eligible to apply for a wish."

Ms Breust said the local branch is keen to welcome more volunteers, as the "more the merrier" to help with fundraising activities which go to support local wishes.

Tor more details on the Wangaratta branch of Make a Wish contact Carole Bruest on mob: 0407665387, email caroleb2@hotmail.com