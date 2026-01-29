Wangaratta RSL Sub-Branch has taken up a long-term lease at the former One Mile Motors building in Templeton Street.

The lease took effect from 5 January, and will see the local sub-branch's veteran support and general manager's offices move from a building on the corner of Ovens and Templeton Streets, to more accessible premises just a couple of doors down from Wangaratta's RSL Club.

Other aspects of the initial concept plans drawn up for the site include development of a function room and outdoor deck at the rear of the building, which would be available for public hire along with an adjoining committee room; space to display local military history; and more suitable facilities for veteran support discussions.

Lieutenant General (Retired) Ash Power, Wangaratta RSL Sub-Branch president, said the arrangement would enable the club to display historical items which had been in storage since the RSL relocated to its Templeton Street base in 2019.

This display would be open to locals, including schools, to learn about and research the contribution of the district to war and peacekeeping efforts.

Private discussion areas, as well as facilities including a coffee bar and an extensive library, will also provide a boost to the district's veteran support services.

The Templeton Street site - which would be known as the 'RSL annexe' - will also provide an expected 40 carparks for use by those attending the nearby RSL Club or events at the planned function room.

Lt Gen (Ret) Power said plans for the function room would require a Rural City of Wangaratta permit, but it was planned at this stage to raise the floor, establish an adjoining kitchen which would provide an improved base for the RSL's women's auxiliary, and create a space that could lend itself to everything from Christmas parties to weddings.

He said regular visits from the 2/24th Australian Infantry Battalion Association, which maintains a connection with the city as the battalion was formed here in 1940 and is known as 'Wangaratta's Own', and for the 33 Army Cadet Unit, could also be held in the function room.

"It gives us a whole range of options," Lt Gen (Ret) Power said.

He said the RSL would need to borrow funds to develop the plan, but it would have a long-lasting impact for the community - from school children exploring the past, to young people forming part of the city's cadet unit, groups ranging from businesses or service groups to families seeking a function or meeting space, through to veterans being supported following their service.

"It is exciting. We are outgrowing our current space, and this will enable us to provide better services for all," Lt Gen (Ret) Power said.