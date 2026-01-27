Beneath the scorching summer sun, Whorouly turned out to recognise local achievers and enjoy some community spirit at the Whorouly Recreation Reserve on Australia Day.

Approximately 100 people participated in a breakfast of bacon and egg rolls and scones, before official proceedings got underway early Monday morning.

Whorouly Memorial Park committee president Trent Newton welcomed the crowd and said the Rural City of Wangaratta representative, Cr Harry Bussell, was an apology, but acknowledged the ongoing support of the municipality around Whorouly, including upgrades at the Whorouly Library Hall and in the operation of the recreation reserve.

The honour of raising the flag was given to 98-year-old Thomas Richard (Dick) Walpole, who has lived and worked on the historic Hurdle Creek property at Whorouly South his entire life.

Memorial Park committee vice president Eleisha Fraser announced the 2026 Whorouly Young Achiever recipient as Willow Pianegonda, who was a Year 6 student at Whorouly Primary School last year.

Ms Fraser said during Willow’s seven years at the school, she had demonstrated enthusiasm for learning, had stepped into a number of leadership roles and had instigated a very successful ‘Fight MND’ fundraiser for the school.

In thanking the committee for the award, Willow said she was proud and grateful to be living in this community, “Whorouly is such a special place to grow up”.

Ms Fraser then announced the 2026 Whorouly Achiever recipient as John Ivone.

She said John had been born and bred in Whorouly and, as described by many, was just “a real good bloke”.

“(He is) such a helpful, generous (person), a great friend to so many, someone who loves a chat and would quietly help anyone in need.

“When locals have lost loved ones, John is always offering a hand without being asked.

“(He) has been a Whorouly and a Whorouly South community member that plays no formal roles.

"He quietly gets things done.”

In accepting the award and in true fashion, Mr Ivone quipped that his brother had said for sure he had slung someone $100 to get his name on the certificate.

Mr Ivone thanked his wife Tina for all her support and said he was very, very lucky to live in Whorouly.

To finish off proceedings, Ms Fraser recapped Whorouly’s 2025 highlights and then a brief overview of the activities of two key Whorouly groups, the CWA and the CFA, was given by Tina Ivone, Whorouly CWA secretary, and Dan Taylor, Whorouly CFA captain respectively.