By JOHN BRADFORD

Australia Day celebrations started on a perfect morning weatherwise at the Murmungee Hall grounds.

About 60 gathered for breakfast under the shady gum trees, with thanks to the cooks Jane and John Witherow with daughter Kate.

Official celebrations started with the flag raising ceremony, which was raised by the 2025 Local Achiever award recipient, Ron Ferguson.

An Acknowledgement of Country was delivered by Cecily Fletcher before MC Judy Griffiths spoke about how fortunate we are to have such a caring community.

In particular, she spoke of a number of local identities and the special awards they received during the year.

Special mention was made of the fantastic effort local CFA members do to keep our community safe, including being called on to defend towns and properties outside our immediate district.

Thank you to all organisers, and to Ken Fletcher for setting up the P.A. system.