Six locals residents who have each made significant contributions to their communities are vying to be the Rural City of Wangaratta’s Citizen of the Year.

Council announced the nominations on Tuesday, ahead of the official Australia Day ceremony to be held at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre from 9am to noon next Monday, 26 January.

Mayor Irene Grant and Australia Day Ambassador Faryal Nawaz Khan will announce and present the Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year and Project or Event of the Year.

Our six finalists are:

Melissa Nyman: founder of My Oh Meno, who created a vital support network for women navigating menopause, organising weekly meet ups, education sessions, and social connection, while collaborating to deliver strength and fitness programs that empower and improve the wellbeing of midlife women.

Denise O’Keefe: has devoted over 25 years to the Milawa community through the Milawa Carols by Candlelight, guiding the event from its beginnings at Milawa Primary School to the Milawa Sound Shell, expertly organising performances, mentoring musicians, and strengthening community spirit through her music and tireless leadership.

Phil O’Keefe: has served Milawa for over 25 years, co leading the Milawa Carols by Candlelight and delighting families as Rudolph the Reindee. As a 13 year committee member and long time trainer with the Milawa Football Netball Club, he fosters inclusion, wellbeing and enduring community pride.

Brendan Ritchens: co founder of The Skill Engineer Ltd and director of Evero Engineering, has transformed opportunities for young women and disadvantaged youth through initiatives like the Girls of Steel program, creating practical engineering pathways and driving inclusive, community focused skills development across regional Australia.

Bevan Tremellen: president of Wangaratta Woodworkers Inc., has revitalised the group through inclusive initiatives such as the women’s program and compassionate projects with Northeast Health Wangaratta. Bevan has led heritage restorations like the Wangaratta Gates project and continues to strengthen community skills, connection and wellbeing through humble service.

Helen Van Riet: has enriched Wangaratta through decades of service to organisations and events across music, faith, environmental issues, and social justice. Helen’s quiet leadership, creativity, and generosity have enriched local organisations including the Wangaratta Concert Band, Uniting Church Wangaratta Parish, and Australian Plants Society.

Mayor Grant said the selection of Faryal Nawaz Khan as our Australia Day Ambassador recognises her significant contribution to the community and commitment to helping Wangaratta continue to grow as an inclusive, vibrant and culturally rich regional hub.

Originally from Pakistan, she moved to Australia in 2013 and is the manager of community engagement and programs at the North East Multicultural Association (NEMA), supporting newly arrived and established migrant communities across North East Victoria.

“Australia Day is a time for reflection, gratitude, and connection," Ms Khan said.

"For me, it’s an opportunity to appreciate the diverse stories that make up our nation and to acknowledge both our shared achievements and our ongoing journey toward understanding and inclusion.

“What I love most about Wangaratta is the genuine support of its people.

"This community looks after one another in meaningful ways, through local events, volunteer work, cultural celebrations, and simple everyday acts of kindness.”