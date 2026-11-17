An investigation into a hot air balloon display incident at Wangaratta has found weather conditions were not actively monitored prior to two people suffering injuries when a sudden wind change caused several balloons to lift from the ground. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau released its investigation report on 12 November into the 11 April incident during the Art of Flight Festival at the Wangaratta Racecourse. It read several of the 21 glowing balloons which were tethered to vehicles on the ground became airborne when a rapid and significant increase in wind occurred 12 minutes into the display. Two people were injured when one of the balloons they were holding became airborne, with the restraint securing one of those balloons failing. One person suffered minor injuries, while the other was deemed to have suffered serious injuries and required hospitalisation. The ATSB investigation found the event director had not requested the involvement of the event meteorologist when preparing for the static display as written in the event procedures. “Consequently, the pre-event briefing did not include discussion of the forecast weather, nor were conditions actively monitored once the event commenced,” ATSB director of transport safety investigations Graham Drummond said. “As this occurrence highlights, while static displays are typically short, and no flight is intended, the balloons are still subject to the same types of adverse weather conditions which are a known common contributor to accidents and incidents in this sector.” The investigation also noted the event did not have defined conditions for weather which would trigger a discontinuation. The ATSB further concluded the risk of the launch restraint as a single point of failure was not effectively managed. “It was found that the launch restraint that failed likely had insufficient breaking strain, and periodic inspections had not identified that it should have been retired due to damage, and an extended time in service,” Mr Drummond said. In response to the incident, the Australian Ballooning Federation has advised it is developing a balloon glow procedures document to provide guidance for organisers and participants of future events. Mr Drummond encouraged all balloon operators to review the ATSB’s report, and the federation’s guidance, once published. “A comprehensive pre-event briefing is also an opportunity to re-enforce to balloon crew members the importance of using the recommended hands-on/hands-off technique to reduce the risk of injury, should a balloon suddenly become airborne,” he said. The week-long Art of Flight Festival ran across the North East and concluded with major public events in Wangaratta and Benalla. Just over 3000 attendees attended the balloon glow spectacle at the Wangaratta Turf Club.