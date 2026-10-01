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Connect, create and celebrate seniors festival

<p>BUSY PROGRAM: The full Wangaratta Seniors Festival program is available on council\\u2019s website and printed copies can be collected from Rural City of Wangaratta Customer Service, Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre, Wangaratta Library, and Wangaratta Sports & Aquatic Centre.</p>\\n
<p>BUSY PROGRAM: The full Wangaratta Seniors Festival program is available on council\\u2019s website and printed copies can be collected from Rural City of Wangaratta Customer Service, Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre, Wangaratta Library, and Wangaratta Sports & Aquatic Centre.</p>\\n

BUSY PROGRAM: The full Wangaratta Seniors Festival program is available on council’s website and printed copies can be collected from Rural City of Wangaratta Customer Service, Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre, Wangaratta Library, and Wangaratta Sports & Aquatic Centre.

More than 180 events are on offer throughout the 2026 Wangaratta Seniors Festival.
October 1, 2026 • 02:00

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Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026