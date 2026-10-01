Connect, create and celebrate seniors festival

Wangaratta seniors and their families can look forward to a busy month with more than 180 events on offer during October as part of the 2026 Wangaratta Seniors Festival. Running until 31 October, the festival offers a diverse program of free and low-cost activities designed to help people connect, learn, stay active, and try something new. This year’s theme, 'Connect, Create, Celebrate', recognises the contributions of older residents and encourages people to reconnect with their interests, develop new skills and build social connections. Rural City of Wangaratta Mayor Irene Grant said the Wangaratta Seniors Festival is a wonderful opportunity to try something new, share experiences and connect with others. "With more than 180 events planned throughout October, there are plenty of ways to get involved," she said. “Thank you to the local groups, volunteers, businesses, and community members who have helped deliver this year’s program. "I encourage seniors and their families to explore what is on offer and join in the celebrations.” Delivered with support from Department Families, Fairness and Housing and in partnership with local community groups, volunteers and businesses, this year’s program includes music, gardening, technology, health and wellbeing activities, social gatherings, and practical information sessions. To view the festival guide and bookings, visit http://www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Seniors-Festival. * What’s On In Brief * Connected by Place exhibition Local artists Melissa Johns, Linda D’Agostino and Georgina Wills come together for 'Connected by Place', a vibrant group exhibition exploring the ways places shape memories, stories and imaginations at the Art Gallery on Ovens until 5 October. Through painting, collage and printmaking, the artists invite viewers to look at familiar landscapes and environments in fresh and imaginative ways. * Battle of the Bands Local young musicians are set to bring the noise as the Battle of the Bands Wangaratta Heat returns this Sunday 4 October, at The Vine Hotel with doors opening at 1.30pm and performances running from 2pm – 6pm. Organised by the Rural City of Wangaratta’s Youth Services team alongside the Amplify crew, Spilt Milk, and The Vine Hotel, the free all-ages event highlights emerging musical talent from across the North East. Funded by Amplify, it operates as a strict drug, alcohol, vape, and smoke-free event, with non-alcoholic beverages, chips, and wedges available for purchase on-site. * Mini Golf on the Murray Mini Golf on the Murray at Club Corowa offers an 18-hole outdoor mini golf course, open seven days a week from 10am until 9pm, and offers twilight play, making it a great option as the days get longer and the weather warms up. * Whispers of the Natural World exhibition Wodonga artist Cathie Waller explores the quiet beauty of nature and life though realistic studies of native birds, portraits, still life, seascapes and landscape in her exhibition ‘Whispers of the Natural World’ on display at the Art Gallery on Ovens from 8-19 October. *