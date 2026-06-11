A company that was unsuccessful in a tender to supply parking meters during Rural City of Wangaratta's latest call for providers has criticised the city.

Smarter City Solutions' Adam Slonin said the existing payment system EasyPark was never tendered in 2018 and claims the latest tender period for the supply of physical parking meters was shortened.

However, the latest tender was explicitly for the installation of 10 physical parking meters, as approved by councillors (5-2) at the December 2025 ordinary council meeting.

The decision to install the physical parking meters was in response to community feedback about payment options.

Smarter City Solutions could not meet this criteria but rather proposed to supply digital products.

A council spokesperson said the use of council funding is strictly conducted in accordance with council’s procurement policy and the Local Government Act.

They said the purpose of this policy is to guide council’s procurement activities in a manner that promotes open and fair competition, ensures value for money, and upholds the principles of transparency, probity, and accountability.

"Any claim that council did not follow proper procurement processes to procure the new parking payment machines is strongly rejected," the spokesperson said.

"The correct process was followed, including advertising the tender to the open market for the supply and installation of physical paid parking, which was undertaken from 12 to 24 February 2026.

"The tender period was not adjusted and the market was advised of the deadline from the start.

"The tender clearly outlined the requirement for 10 physical parking machines with card payment capability."

The council spokesperson explained that Smarter City Solutions submitted a proposal to this tender process, but their proposal did not meet the requirement for the provision of physical parking machines.

"Council was not seeking an additional app-based or online payment provider through this process," they said.

"The current EasyPark app-based payment system has been in place in Wangaratta since 2018 and was not introduced as part of the 2026 tender.

"The new payment machines will supplement the current app-based and voucher payment system, providing a wider range of payment options.

"Council acknowledges that there is competition amongst different app-based payment system providers in the broader market but remain focused on implementing physical parking payment machines to compliment the current app-based system."

Mr Slonin said the Smarter City Solutions system offers integrated virtual meter functionality, enabling motorists to initiate parking sessions directly from their smartphones without creating an account.

He said with Smarter City Solutions' QR code virtual meters, motorists can simply scan the QR code on signage or decals with no app download or account creation required.

Plans are for the meters to be installed in Wangaratta's CBD by the end of June.