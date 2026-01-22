Rural City of Wangaratta ratepayers who register to receive their rates notice by email by Monday, 23 February will go into the draw to win $500 off their 2025–26 rates bill.

Ratepayers who are already receiving their rates notices by email will automatically be entered into the draw.

Council is encouraging all ratepayers to make the switch to email notices.

Currently, only 10 per cent of rates notices are sent electronically, and council is aiming to double that figure this year.

Rural City of Wangaratta Mayor Irene Grant said switching to email rates notices may seem like a small change, but it helps reduce costs, cut down on paper waste, and reinvest those savings back into the services our community values.

“It’s an easy step every ratepayer can take to support a more sustainable and financially responsible council," she said.

Email notices offer a secure, convenient, and sustainable way to manage your rates.

They also support council’s efforts to reduce its environmental footprint by cutting the amount of paper-based correspondence.

Registering is quick and easy.

When your next rates notice arrives, simply scan the QR code or visit www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/rates-promotion to complete the online form.

For full details on switching to email rates notices, and your chance to win $500 off your 2025–26 bill, visit www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/rates-promotion.