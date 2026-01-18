The Rural City of Wangaratta has recorded another steady year of development activity, with 514 building permits issued across the municipality during the 2025 calendar year.

Of these permits, 157 were for new dwellings, supporting continued residential growth across both established neighbourhoods and developing areas.

A further 290 permits were issued for residential alterations and additions—including sheds, carports, verandahs and other improvements.

A council spokesperson said this indicates strong confidence from homeowners choosing to invest in their properties.

Commercial development also remained active, with 60 commercial building permits issued for projects of varying size and scope.

Across all building activity, the total value of works approved in 2025 reached $145.97 million, reflecting sustained investment in the region.

Planning activity remained strong, with 208 applications received and 175 planning permits issued during the year.

Some 59 new dwellings were approved at the planning stage, and 334 lots were approved, further supporting future residential growth.

Key trends throughout 2025 included:

• Higher approval volumes in March, October, November, and December, each exceeding 35 permits.

• Quieter periods in January, February, April, and July, with fewer than 35 permits issued monthly.

• May recorded the highest number of new dwelling approvals (18 permits).

• August and December were the busiest months for residential alterations and additions (32 permits each).

• Commercial activity peaked in November, with 13 commercial permits issued.

• June and November recorded the highest monthly value of works, at $20.2m and $19.1m respectively.

"These figures highlight consistent growth and investment across the municipality, with a strong mix of residential development, home improvement activity and commercial projects continuing to support economic confidence in the Rural City of Wangaratta," the spokesperson said.