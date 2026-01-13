Dates for 11 ordinary council meetings in 2026 have been locked in with the first meeting scheduled for Wangaratta at 6pm on 24 February.

As per usual, there will be four meetings held in rural towns with the first being at 6pm in Springhurst on 24 March, Milawa on 28 April, Everton on 22 September and Edi on 27 October.

Five meetings will be held at 3pm including 26 May, 23 June, 28 July, 25 August and 15 December, and all other meetings will start at 6pm including on 24 November.

Council has held meetings in rural townships since 1997 with four or five held in each of the 19 towns over the years.