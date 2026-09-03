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Alliance to grow city's economy

<p>GROWTH VISION: Council is looking to form an economic alliance with multiple interested stakeholders in the community.</p>\\n
<p>GROWTH VISION: Council is looking to form an economic alliance with multiple interested stakeholders in the community.</p>\\n

GROWTH VISION: Council is looking to form an economic alliance with multiple interested stakeholders in the community.

Wangaratta council and partners to drive economic growth across rural city until 2040
Steve Kelly
September 3, 2026 • 06:00

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