Alliance to grow city's economy

A multi-agency economic growth alliance, initiated by Rural City of Wangaratta, will be formed to build Wangaratta's prosperity over the next decade. Councillors have voted unanimously to endorse the establishment of an economic growth statement, which will establish a vision and identify priorities for the municipality and surrounding region until 2040. The alliance will be composited by senior representatives from key organisations with an interest in the Rural City of Wangaratta's future growth and prosperity across. Core membership may include representatives from Northeast Health Wangaratta, North East Water, Tourism North East, Northern Victorian Institute of TAFE, plus business, agriculture and community representation. Council CEO Matt Nelson explained that as Wangaratta continues to grow, there is increasing demand for housing, jobs, infrastructure, services and investment. "While this presents significant opportunities for the region, it also brings challenges that require long-term planning and collaboration across multiple organisations," he said. "It is intended to provide a coordinated approach as council partners with other agencies in the municipality to our advocacy efforts, investment attraction, and long-term planning, while helping to identify the infrastructure, housing, workforce and service needs required to support future growth." To support this work, Mr Nelson said council is proposing the establishment of an alliance that would bring together key regional stakeholders and organisations and leaders to identify and share priorities and strengthen advocacy efforts across all tiers of government. He said this will support a coordinated approach to issues that cannot be addressed by council or one organisation alone. "Together the statement and alliance will help identify the project's investments and advocacy priorities to support the municipality's future growth and prosperity," he said. Councillors reflected on the great need for this work with Cr Tania Maxwell thanking the CEO for having the insight and foresight. Cr Bussell said a lack of growth in the rural city was one of the reasons he nominated as a councillor. "When I walked in this door I said I wanted to see Wangaratta grow by 1000 people a year, and although we haven't quite done that over the last 10 years, we've certainly come a long way and we think this is the next step," Cr Bussell said. Cr Harvey Benton said action was long overdue and it will be more imperative for local government as it has become a sustainability competition between other municipalities to remain viable. "This is the starting point to engage with the community and let them know what we're up to in making Wangaratta a significant location and place to live," Cr Benton said. "To achieve prosperity for the city it can't be just local government, we need to communicate with the whole of the community."