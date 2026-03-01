The Rural City of Wangaratta is inviting community members, volunteers, service providers, workplaces, and local leaders to take part in free, mental health promotion training, funded through its Grit and Resilience Program.

Delivered in partnership with Prevention United, one of Australia’s leading mental health promotion organisations, the evidence-based training is open to anyone interested in strengthening wellbeing across the community.

Grit and Resilience program coordinator Bek Nash-Webster said the training aims to equip the community with practical, accessible tools to support mental wellbeing.

“Our goal is to empower people with the confidence, insight, and skills to support themselves and others,” she said.

“By building capability at a community level, we can strengthen resilience and create more supportive environments for everyone.”

The introductory workshop will be held on Tuesday, 17 March from 9.30am to 1pm, with participants able to attend either online or in person at the Rural City of Wangaratta Council Chambers.

The training is offered as part of Council’s Grit and Resilience Program, funded by the Victorian state government through the Social Inclusion Action Group program, which supports initiatives that foster strong, connected and mentally healthy communities.

Designed for people with no prior experience, the session provides participants with the basic language, frameworks and practical skills needed to confidently support mental health promotion initiatives in workplace and community settings.

Register at https://events.humanitix.com/intro-to-mental-health-promotion-rural-city-of-wangaratta.