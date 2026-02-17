Wangaratta councillors, senior staff, and the economic development team visited Burder Industries last week as part of council’s ongoing engagement with local businesses.

The tour gave councillors a firsthand look at one of the region’s leading manufacturers and the role it plays in supporting local jobs and the economy.

Burder Industries produces a range of agricultural equipment and steel products used across Australia.

General manager Adam Fendyk guided the group through the Wangaratta factory, highlighting recent investments in advanced technology such as laser cutting and robotic welding.

These upgrades support a highly skilled workforce and are helping the business move toward Industry 4.0.

Councillors also heard about the growing demand for multi-skilled workers, particularly in areas like mechatronics, and Burder’s expansion into new products including vehicle bike racks.

The visit highlighted the importance of local manufacturing and the innovation and adaptability of Wangaratta businesses.