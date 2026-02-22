The Rural City of Wangaratta Council has announced the appointment of Matt Nelson as its new chief executive officer, commencing on 13 April.

Mr Nelson brings more than 25 years’ experience across local, state and commonwealth government, with extensive experience in strategic leadership, advocacy, sustainable regional growth, and complex project delivery.

He currently serves as acting land coordinator general of Victoria within the Department of Transport and Planning, where he leads whole of government coordination for major housing and precinct developments.

His role encompasses cross agency projects, governance, and probity processes, and advising ministers and senior executives.

Previously, Mr Nelson held the role of regional director – Hume region with Regional Development Victoria, where he led regional economic strategy, investment facilitation, and cross government collaboration, including coordinated responses to bushfires, COVID 19, and flood recovery efforts.

His earlier career includes serving as CEO of the committee for Greater Shepparton and senior economic development roles across multiple local councils.

Mr Nelson has a long standing professional and personal connection to Wangaratta and the North East, having worked closely with council and regional partners on key initiatives including Ride High Country, Prosecco Road and the Nestd redevelopment project, and through his involvement in regional sport as president of the North East Bushrangers Basketball Club, which is affiliated with the Wangaratta Basketball Association.

Rural city Mayor Irene Grant said Mr Nelson is an outstanding appointment following a highly competitive recruitment process conducted with executive search firm Davidson.

“Matt will position council strongly for the future with his experience across all levels of government, strong leadership credentials, and genuine commitment to regional communities,” she said.

"I would also like to thank Stephen Swart for his leadership as Interim CEO.

"Stephen has provided stability and clear direction during this transition and he will continue in the interim role until mid-April.”

Mr Nelson said he is honoured to take on this role and serve the Rural City of Wangaratta.

"The opportunity to work for a regional city like Wangaratta was extremely appealing," he said.

"I look forward to working closely with the mayor, councillors, and our dedicated staff to deliver outcomes for the Rural City of Wangaratta.

"My focus is on ensuring council delivers reliable services, manages public funds responsibly, and supports a strong and liveable community.

"Everything we do starts and ends with the needs of our community.

"We are here to serve residents, support local businesses and help our community thrive.

"The municipality is primed for growth due to its economic base, industry types, and employment opportunities.

"Our local economy is strengthened by key industries—including tourism, manufacturing, retail, transport, and health. I look forward to engaging with the many communities that make up our vibrant and diverse municipality."

"Outside of work, my family and I are excited to take part in the many events and activities available.

"The municipality offers an abundance of experiences.

"The images from the recent Outdoor Ball were incredible and highlighted the importance of Merriwa Park as a central community space.

"My wife, Kate, children, and I are regular visitors to the Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre for basketball training and events, and they look forward to making even greater use of this wonderful facility.”