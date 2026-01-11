The Grit and Resilience Program has continued to make a meaningful impact across the Rural City of Wangaratta throughout 2025, delivering initiatives that foster social connection, promote mental wellbeing, and empower community-led action.

The Grit and Resilience Program is funded by the Social Inclusion Action Group and is now in its fifth year.

This community-driven initiative is designed to strengthen social ties, build mental health awareness, and encourage inclusive participation.

By supporting individuals, groups, and organisations, the program helps create a connected and resilient community where everyone feels valued and supported.

This year also saw the formation of a new consortium, bringing together six local organisations and 13 passionate community members who will guide the program’s direction over the next two years.

“I am delighted to be part of the consortium and help shape the program to deliver long lasting results for our community," said Carmel Vermeltfoort, Grit & Resilience Consortium co-chair.

"Programs like Grit and Resilience remind us that community strength comes from connection, inclusion, and inclusion.

"By working together, we’re creating a Wangaratta where everyone feels supported and empowered.”

2025 Highlights

• Mental Health First Aid Scholarships: 27 local businesses supported, resulting in 974 employees gaining access to trained mental health first aiders in their workplace, thanks to Project 365.

• Community Classroom: Launched an online platform showcasing local training and learning opportunities.

• Social Groups Directory: Added ‘social groups’ category to the Community Directory to make social connection easier.

• Social Connection and Inclusion Report: Delivered to council to inform community-focused decisions.

• Safe Space Marquee: Expanded presence at community events to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment A smaller marquee was also introduced for use at smaller events.

• New Consortium: Formed with six organizations and 13 community members to guide the program’s future over the next two years.

• Old School Night Out: Hosted two successful events in Tarrawingee and Everton, with more planned for 2026.

• Grit and Resilience Festival: Celebrated the fourth annual festival on World Mental Health Day.

• Capacity Building: Supported consortium members through training and knowledge-sharing opportunities including the Social Inclusion Action Group Ideas Exchange in Melbourne and the Introduction to Mental Health Promotion training in Benalla.

For more information, visit www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Community/Grit-Resilience.