Rezoning of land in Moyhu will pave the way for more than 100 larger sized lots to be built on, welcoming locals and newcomers to the area.

Rural City of Wangaratta Council unanimously endorsed the rezoning at the February meeting following the adoption of the Moyhu Township Development Plan back in 2024.

Director of sustainability and culture Sarah Brindley said the township plan provided overall direction for growth and redevelopment in the town.

She said now this amendment C95 proposes to implement the key recommendations of that development plan into the Wangaratta Planning Scheme .

Those amendments include local policy, the rezoning of land, and application of overlays to achieve the objectives that were set out in the township plan.

There were five submissions to the plan, all from authorities.

The township plan detailed that the rezoning will allow for between 102 and 124 lots in Low Density Residential Zone 1 and Town Zone.

In the plan it was estimated that 130 lots would provide for the town's growth over the next 30 years.

King River Ward Councillor Harry Bussell said it has been a long process and he thanked the community for supporting the rezoning.

"Moyhu residents love their town and they have been very supportive of this," he said.

"This rezoning has the opportunity to make Moyhu and the King Valley just a magnificent place - it will be amazing."

Cr Bussell told the Chronicle that lot sizes are generous and there are more than 100 lots in the development.

"There has been a lot of interest from people who want to stay living in the area but there are enough lots for people from outside the area," he said.

"I'm hoping that it's tradies and young people who want to settle in the King Valley half way between Wangaratta and Whitfield.

"You can't do any more developments south of Moyhu due to bushfire overlays so it's a prime location."

The land is positioned next to the Moyhu football oval giving prospective buyers a prime location next to open space.

Mayor Irene Grant said it's the beginning of an exciting future and the town has a lot going for it and assets that other communities look upon with envy.

"They have a pub, general store, a cafe, recreation reserve and it's a community that really does punch above it's weight in so many ways," she said.

The plan was approved by councillors, triggering an applause from members of the gallery.

It will now go to the Minister for Planning Sonya Kilkenny for approval.