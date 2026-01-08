A move has been made to halt the demolition of a heritage listed building in Wangaratta connected to Bruck Textiles.

The Robin Boyd Foundation, named after the notable architect who designed residential buildings connected to Bruck, has lodged an interim protection order (IPO), prompting Heritage Victoria to investigate the future of the historically significant Bruck house and caretaker's quarters.

The interim order was triggered after the caretaker's quarters were marked for demolition, following a Wangaratta council planning decision in December, to make way for five two-storey townhouses to be built in its place.

The intention by Bruck is to build these townhouses on the eastern side of Bruck House and another two on the western side to house key workers for the business.

But the plans have been put on ice for now and if successful will have Bruck House, the caretakers quarters and three other similar buildings houses all placed on the Victorian Heritage Register, meaning they will remain untouched.

The interim protection order allows the responsible authority 60 days to decide whether the buildings are worthy to be put on the state register.

Robin Boyd Foundation member Tony Isaacson said their submission stated that the building was in imminent risk of loss so that's why the Heritage Council initiated the IPO.

"If it goes on the register then it (the precinct) will be protected permanently," he said.

"The Heritage Council's report states that it might be a prima facie case as it might be of state heritage significance, so the test is that it is of state not just local significance."

There is currently a backlog of IPOs on Heritage Victoria's agenda, but this one will take precedence as it's connected to an approved planning permit.

If the IPO was to lapse, a Protect Bruck Court group has intentions to apply to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal by next week to object against council's notice of decision to grant the permit.

"Protect Bruck Court group is actively supporting the work of the Robin Boyd Foundation in a VCAT objection to the approval," a group spokesperson said.

"The group has also received wide ranging responses and support from local residents concerned that we in Wangaratta have not recognised these important buildings in the midst of our community.

"We are extremely pleased that Heritage Victoria has placed an interim protection order on Bruck House and caretakers residence.

"The group is also reviewing the RCOW Heritage overlay which the council has overruled in its decision to allow demolition."

In the planning permit to have the caretaker's quarters demolished, The Bart Group, which owns Bruck Textiles, indicated the building was dilapidated and no longer fit for purpose.

Councillors expressed concerns for the further deterioration of the 72-year-old building if it remained.