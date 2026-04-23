Swan Street will re-open to traffic Friday evening, 24 April after having been closed as a key city thoroughfare while undergoing a $1 million upgrade for the past five months.

Work crews commenced the final asphalt seal of the section of Swan Street - from the One Mile Creek bridge abutment to Steane Street - on Thursday and will complete the works tomorrow.

This 300 metre section of the road has been plagued by potholes and uneven surfaces for years, and has been completely reconstructed by contractors Wangaratta Excavations & Dry Hire since mid-November.

The major project has also seen the installation of new drainage pipes and pits from One Mile Creek to Larkings Street and Muntz Street intersection along with drainage works on Cusack Street.

A Rural City of Wangaratta Council spokesperson confirmed Swan Street will be open to traffic from Friday evening, with minor works, including line marking, to continue from 27 April to 8 May.

The street will be open during this time, with traffic management in place where needed.