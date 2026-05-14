A well organised space can quietly change how life feels.

It can reduce daily stress, bring a sense of calm, and make room for what matters.

That idea sits at the heart of Thoughtful Spaces Decluttering, a local business supporting people across the region to create homes and workplaces that truly work for them.

Bonny, founder of Thoughtful Spaces Decluttering, began the business after years of helping friends and family who felt overwhelmed by their environment.

She noticed how often clutter built up during periods of change.

New parents, people experiencing grief, and those navigating mental health challenges were often just trying to keep up with everyday life.

Offering practical support felt meaningful, and over time it grew into a business grounded in care and trust.

Bonny is often invited into people’s homes during vulnerable moments.

She understands the shame that can sit around clutter and takes a gentle, non-judgmental approach.

Her aim is to help people feel comfortable and supported, working at a pace that feels right for them.

Bonny’s approach to organising comes from personal experience.

“I’ve always lived in small spaces,” she said.

“I think that’s with the Dutch background.

“I started life on a houseboat, so things were always small.”

Learning to adapt and live with less shaped the way she thinks about space, with a focus on keeping what is useful and supportive of daily life.

Thoughtful Spaces Decluttering works with people in their homes, from pantries and wardrobes to garages and storage areas.

Bonny’s approach is practical and considered, without chasing a perfect look.

“It’s not about creating a perfect house,” she said.

“It’s about setting up systems that suit the person living there.”

Sustainability is an important part of the work.

Bonny pays close attention to where items end up once they leave a home.

Donations, recycling, and responsible disposal are built into every session, with goods redirected back into the community wherever possible.

For many clients, knowing their belongings are being reused rather than discarded makes the process of letting go feel easier.

Alongside her business, Bonny contributes to workshops run by the Good2Go Project, who host a monthly Death Cafe in Wangaratta at a local cafe.

Creating a safe, open space for people to talk about change, loss, and what they carry with them, both physically and emotionally.

Bonny also supports small businesses.

As businesses grow or shift direction, their spaces can stop working as well as they should.

Stock can be misplaced, safety can become an issue, and time can be lost searching for things.

By helping create clear systems and dedicated storage, Bonny supports business owners to improve flow and reduce pressure.

Running a local business has connected Bonny with people from many walks of life.

She values the relationships she has built with individuals, community groups, and other small businesses across the region.

For Bonny, choosing local services is about people and connections.

“People are inviting me into their homes,” she said.

“That trust means a lot.”

She is always happy to have a conversation with anyone feeling overwhelmed, even if they are not ready to book a service.

Local Tips from Bonny

Shop Local:

“I love independent bookstores like Booktique and Edgars Books & News. They feel calm and considered, and I enjoy being able to browse without pressure.”

Eat Local:

“Café Prevue and Clyde’s are my go to places. They’re relaxed, welcoming, and easy spaces to spend time.”

Play Local:

“Walking along One Mile Creek is something I come back to often. And for a casual catch up, the Railway Hotel is a favourite.”