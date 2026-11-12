Credit due on recent CBD roadworks

Regarding the roadworks that have taken over many of Wangaratta's busiest streets and commercial areas over the past few weeks, I'd like to compliment the contractor, O'Lex, on how well they were managed. Putting aside the merits of the works themselves, and politely overlooking the wisdom of pedestrian crossings beside roundabouts or pedestrian lights on Reid Street, credit is due. These were fairly significant capital works, completed efficiently and, as far as I could tell, with remarkably little disruption to traffic, traders or locals. Well done to the O'Lex crew, and any other contributing entities. Nick Bradley, Wangaratta Zonta thanks donors for silent auction 2026 The Zonta Club of Wangaratta held its annual dinner and silent auction on Saturday 24 October at The King River Café. Fifty-seven guests enjoyed a delightful evening highlighted by a delicious meal and much competitive bidding on the silent auction items. This annual dinner and silent auction is the major fundraising event for the year and helps us support the Zonta local and international projects which we undertake to assist with each year. The silent auction would not be possible without the kind and generous support of local and regional businesses and as president of Zonta Wangaratta, I would like to thank them most sincerely for their contributions. The businesses include: Alfresco Emporium, Beechworth Honey, Brown Brothers, Cheryl Renouf (Artist), Didge’s Diner (Chiltern), Eldorado Pottery, Flowers by Lindy, Gazman, Greg Arnoldussen (Artist), Hello Petals, Hopetoun Grove Olive Oils (Rutherglen), Inside Living, Jeni Seale (Artist) ,Lisa Bishop’s Studio and Art Store (Chiltern), Lucy Fox, Monroes Hair Design, Naomi Petri (Artist), Northeast Funerals, Ramsay’s Pharmacy Murphy Street. redponyclay (Yackandandah), REPCO Wangaratta, and TallowNOW. Together with generous donations from our own members of Zonta Wangaratta, we raised just over $4000 from the silent auction. A wonderful achievement in today’s difficult financial climate. Thank you again for helping Zonta Wangaratta “Build a better world for women and girls”. Alison Grant, president Zonta Club of Wangaratta One Nation only party offering real solutions Victorian electors in Ovens Valley will be voting in a most important election that will decide Victoria’s economic future for decades to come. I believe one important issue should be how will an incoming government stop the budgeted debt of $175.6 billion by June 2027 from rising further while at the same time reducing the current weekly interest bill of $171.2 million (how much road would that repair or how many hospitals and schools would it build each week?). Equally important is the precarious situation of Victoria’s electricity supply. At present the coal fired power stations are providing between 50 and 80 per cent of the grid’s requirement each day. They are to be shut down shortly leaving Victoria reliant on unreliable weather powered solar panels, wind turbines and batteries. I can only see blackouts and power rationing. What does Tim McCurdy offer? A new seniors clubhouse, pickleball and tennis court lights, plus new netball court upgrades. Oh, and a fair 25 per cent of public infrastructure spending financed by debt to be repaid by our children and grandchildren. Coalition leader Jess Wilson has said she will get the debt under control, but is still offering to spend more than Labor, even free abortions up to 16 weeks. No mention of electricity supply. Tim, won’t get my vote. It will be One Nation's James Rouel who gets my vote for promising to go over the budget, cutting waste, reducing the debt and the weekly interest bill at the same time using Victoria’s huge coal deposits to generate an abundance of low cost electricity. John Moore, Wangaratta