Da Vinci Social Club Inc is proudly supporting Wangaratta Area Suicide Prevention group (WASP) with a fundraiser featuring Paris Zachariou on Sunday 30 August from 1.30 – 4.30pm.

So come on down for a great show, supporting a great cause.

Formed in 2021, WASP is a collective of like-minded community members united by a shared goal; to prevent suicide and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health and suicide across Wangaratta and surrounds.

The group’s aim is to build a community where people feel connected, supported and empowered to have conversations, share experiences and take action to prevent suicide.

Since forming, WASP has delivered a range of initiatives, projects and events that have helped create connection, encourage conversations and strengthen suicide prevention efforts across the region.

WASP remains committed to delivering projects that make a real difference - putting suicide prevention into action and helping build a community where people feel connected, supported and confident to reach out for help and support one another.

Tickets are $30 non-members and $25 members, a delicious afternoon tea is included in the ticket price.

For those looking for a refreshing sweet treat, a blue slushy machine will be available at the bar.

Organisers also request attendees to wear something blue on the day to support the cause.

You can secure a seat by phoning Pip on 040907606 or email dvsc.wang@gmail.com, bookings are preferred to manage seating and catering.

*

What’s On In Brief

*

Authors tell their stories

Literature lovers have the chance to hear from Australian authors Wayne Marshall and Michael Winkler when they visit the Wangaratta Library on Friday 21 August from 10.30am, hosted by Liz Long from Edgars Books & News.

The session will explore the authors' latest books, writing processes and literary careers.

To book, visit https://events.humanitix.com/host/wangaratta-library or contact the library on 5721 2366 or email library@wangaratta.vic.gov.au.

*

Appin Park Primary School presents Dare to Dream Jr

Appin Park Primary School students are set to take centre stage presenting Dare to Dream Jr on Friday 21 August at 12.30pm and 6.30pm at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre.

Dare to Dream Jr is a vibrant musical revue that weaves together timeless classics, contemporary favourites, and reimagined medleys to celebrate a century of Disney magic.

For tickets and information, visit the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre website www.wpacc.com.au or contact the Box Office on 03 5722 8105.

*

‘Musings from the Kitchen Sink’ exhibition opening

Beechworth artist Valerie Crosse's exhibition ‘Musings from the Kitchen Sink’ is set to open on Friday 21 August from 5.30pm to 7pm at the Art Gallery on Ovens.

Valerie is known for capturing the moment across landscapes, music, home, garden and cultures, with her latest body of work based around her old-fashioned ceramic sink.

The exhibition runs until Monday 24 August.

Email Valerie to RSVP at vcrosse@bigpond.com or by mobile on 0400 923 557.

*

Wangaratta Park Run

Kickstart your weekend by joining in the weekly Wangaratta Parkrun on Saturday 22 August at 8am for a five kilometres timed run, jog or walk from Apex Park.

Taking part is easy – just register in advance by 6pm on the Friday before your first ever parkrun event, the great thing is that you only ever need to do this once.

For more information or to register, visit https://www.parkrun.com.au/wangaratta/.

*