Social media
Home page>News>Da Vinci Social Club wel...
News

Da Vinci Social Club welcome back Rodney Vincent

<p>RODNEY RETURNS: Catch Rodney Vincent at Da Vinci Social Club on Sunday 11 October. </p>\\n
<p>RODNEY RETURNS: Catch Rodney Vincent at Da Vinci Social Club on Sunday 11 October. </p>\\n

RODNEY RETURNS: Catch Rodney Vincent at Da Vinci Social Club on Sunday 11 October.

Patrons in for a treat when renowned entertainer Rodney Vincent makes his return
October 1, 2026 • 02:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Boy in custody following alleged armed robbery, aggravated burglary

Boy in custody following alleged armed robbery, aggravated burglary
Boy in custody following alleged armed robbery, aggravated burglary
News

Wangaratta man involved in fatal Glenburn collision

Wangaratta man involved in fatal Glenburn collision
Wangaratta man involved in fatal Glenburn collision
News

Mixed reaction to Labor's bold push for hotels

Mixed reaction to Labor's bold push for hotels
Mixed reaction to Labor's bold push for hotels
Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026