Da Vinci Social Club welcome back Rodney Vincent

The legend himself is back. Come along for the afternoon and enjoy songs, dancing and laughter with our own song and dance man: Rodney Vincent, who returns to Da Vinci Social Club on Sunday 11 October. Rodney will have a story or two to tell that will bring a smile to your face. He was special guest for American rock’n’roll legend Gene Pitney on five Australian tours and wrote and recorded two songs with him as well. He was also voted 'Victorian Entertainer of the Year' in 2006 and was inducted into the South Australian Country Music Hall of Fame in 2011. If you want a great afternoon with family and friends, come along and relish in what this wonderful entertainer does best – entertain. Doors open at 12.45pm, with music starting at 1.30pm to 4.30pm. Tickets are $30 for members, $25 for non-members, including a great afternoon tea. Phone Pip 0409 307 606 or email dvsc.wang@gmail.com to book.