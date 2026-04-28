Warmed by jumpers, coats and beanies, an estimated 1500 people made their way to the Wangaratta Cenotaph on Saturday morning for the rural city's annual ANZAC Day dawn service.

Illuminated by streetlights and a clear, starry morning, the crowd was similar in size to previous years, and featured a broad demographic of residents keen to pay their respects to those who have served their nation.

Those in attendance viewed the ceremony as a fitting start to this important day, and soaked up its poignant nature - particularly the moving recitation of The Ode by Wangaratta RSL Sub-Branch president Ash Power, which set the tone for the day.

The dawn service was followed by a gunfire breakfast for veterans and their families at the RSL from 6.30am.