Independent federal MP for Indi, Dr Helen Haines, has welcomed the federal government’s decision to scrap aged care co-payments for essential daily care, following persistent advocacy from the crossbench and community.

“This is a win for older people across Indi, and the nation, and for the families and carers who spoke up about what these changes mean for their daily lives,” Dr Haines said.

Under changes to home support that commenced last year, older Australians are required to pay out-of-pocket costs by classifying services like showering as ‘non-clinical’ care.

“When the government introduced its aged care reforms in 2024, I raised serious concerns about the co-payment," Dr Haines said.

“I continued to voice those concerns with the new aged care minister in 2025 until now.

“Basic care - like help with showering, eating and getting dressed - is not a luxury.

"It is clinical care that is fundamental to dignity, health and quality of life."

Dr Haines said many constituents had contacted her office, sharing their fears that the changes would make essential care unaffordable.

She said the crossbench had led the charge on taking this issue to the government.

“I heard directly from older people and their families who were worried they would have to go without care or be pushed into hardship,” Dr Haines said.

She said the government’s decision to reverse course was the right one.

“This is the right outcome, and it shows that when communities speak up and with their voices being championed from the crossbench, governments must act,” Dr Haines said.

She noted that while the co-payment proposal was flawed, there remains a need for integrity and sustainability in the aged care system.

“I support strong safeguards to ensure public funding is used properly and to prevent fraud," Dr Haines said.

“But those safeguards must never come at the expense of access to essential care.”

Dr Haines said she would continue to advocate for a fair, accessible and high-quality aged care system.

“Our older Australians deserve a system that puts their dignity first - and I will keep working to make sure that’s exactly what they get,” she said.

A reversal of the co-payments will commence in October 2026.

Win for dignity of older Aussies

Ageing Australia has welcomed the federal government’s decision to reclassify showering as ‘clinical care’ under the Support at Home program, calling it a win for the dignity of older Australians.

Minister for Health and Ageing Mark Butler and Minister for Aged Care and Seniors Sam Rae announced that showering will move from the ‘personal care’ category, which attracts client contributions of between five per cent and 50 per cent to the 'clinical care' category, which is contribution free.

“We commend the government for listening to the significant concerns of older people and providers,” Ageing Australia CEO Tom Symondson said.

He said since the reforms were implemented on 1 November 2025, there was increasing evidence that older people were reducing the number of showers they had or forgoing them altogether due to cost.

“Showering is not just about hygiene and health, it’s about basic human dignity," Mr Symondson said.

“The government’s decision to fully fund it as part of the upcoming budget reflects our values as a society and should give older people greater confidence that they will be able to access the services they need, when they need them.”