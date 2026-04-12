Dog owners in Wangaratta will be able to stress less with plans to segregate their furry friends at a local dog park, thanks to a $100,000 grant from the Victorian government.

The Mitchell Avenue Reserve Dog Park upgrade project will expand the existing off leash area into two separate spaces, one for larger, more energetic dogs and another designed specifically for smaller dogs, to improve safety and usability for the community.

The upgrade follows community feedback gathered through the Recreation and Open Space Strategy, the Mitchell Avenue Reserve Masterplan and a survey conducted for this project.

New features planned for the dog park include purpose built play equipment for dogs, upgraded fencing and gates, additional seating, and a water fountain.

City Mayor Irene Grant said the project reflects what residents have asked for.

“This upgrade responds directly to community feedback and will make the dog park safer and more enjoyable for dogs and their owners,” Cr Grant said.

“Separating spaces for large and small dogs will help ensure the reserve continues to be welcoming for everyone.”

Community members are invited to view the draft design and provide feedback via Connect Wangaratta https://connect.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/small-dogs-park

If you wish to discuss the proposal in person, a pop-up session at the park will take place in the next week, check the Connect page for updates.

Submissions close this Friday.