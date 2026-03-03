Coronation Kindergarten and Goodstart early learning in Wangaratta will be welcoming new upgrades to their respective education centres after receiving a share of the Victorian government's recent $6.2 million boost for kindergartens across the state.

The latest round of the government’s Building Blocks grants program aims to incentivise early childhood buildings and facilities to provide safe and inclusive spaces for children of all abilities.

Tan Rashid Nishi, early childhood teacher at Coronation Kindergarten, said she was thrilled to receive $8915 towards new developments to support all children.

“We support children aged three to six in a community where many present with sensory processing needs, developmental delays and diverse abilities,” she said.

“This funding allows us to purchase inclusive indoor and outdoor resources that directly respond to the needs and interests of our children.”

Ms Rashid Nishi said interacting with sensory activities such as tactile play are important for supporting nervous system regulation and promote the engagement of fine and gross motor skills in a safe and accessible way.

Protective mats and padding will provide cushioned surfaces for active play, allowing children to explore, take safe risks and build confidence while reducing the likelihood of injury.

“Sensory tools help children regulate emotions and maintain engagement in both group and individual learning experiences,” she said.

“These additions will strengthen our capacity to deliver a developmentally appropriate program that removes barriers and ensures all children can participate meaningfully."

Ms Rashid Nishi said she was grateful for their kindergarten to have been selected for the grant and believes this will assist them in creating a sensory-safe, accessible environment.

Additionally, Goodstart early learning in Wangaratta will use a $9000 grant to purchase an outdoor slide and climb package and a raised garden bed to create gross motor challenges and promote sensory play.